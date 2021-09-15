Police make warning after man impersonating RSPCA officer seen in Peterborough

The man has been spotted knocking on doors in Woodston claiming he is looking for stolen dogs and using that as an excuse to get inside houses.

Police have urged residents to remain vigilant about who they let in their home and insist genuine RSPCA officers will be able to show ID.

A police statement said: “We are aware of reports on social media about a man knocking on doors in the Woodston area reporting to be from the RSPCA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The reports say the man claims to be looking for stolen dogs and wants to check the property.

“We have been in touch with the RSPCA who have confirmed they would be able to provide ID (which will be on show with a lanyard), would be in RSPCA uniform and would not be knocking door-to-door.

“Please be cautious before letting anyone into your home – genuine callers will expect you to be careful and will not mind you asking to see their ID or confirmation of who they say they are.

“If you are unsure, ask them to come back at a time that suits you when someone you trust can be with you.

“Advice about bogus callers can be found on our website here https://bit.ly/3hwvoVu.

“Anyone with information about these incidents can report to us by using our online webchat at https://bit.ly/331ZSbB or by calling 101.