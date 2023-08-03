News you can trust since 1948
Police make arrest at Tallington Lakes in investigation over stolen Ford Ranger

39-year-old bailed by officers as investigation continues.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:46 BST

Police arrested a man at Tallington Lakes in connection with the theft of a Ford Ranger near Oundle.

Officers were seen making the arrest on Tuesday (August 1) at around 6.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man from Stanwick, Northamptonshire, was arrested by officers from Lincolnshire Police on suspicion of burglary in relation to an ongoing Northamptonshire Police investigation into a break-in at a property in Apethorpe, Northants, on June 8, 2023. The man has been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police arrested a man this weekPolice arrested a man this week
The break in at Apethorpe is said to have happened between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, June 8, when a property was broken into, and the keys to the car – and the car – stolen.

Witnesses described seeing a masked man in the area at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police by calling 101, and quoting incident number 23*350381.