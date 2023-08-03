Police make arrest at Tallington Lakes in investigation over stolen Ford Ranger

Police arrested a man at Tallington Lakes in connection with the theft of a Ford Ranger near Oundle.

Officers were seen making the arrest on Tuesday (August 1) at around 6.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man from Stanwick, Northamptonshire, was arrested by officers from Lincolnshire Police on suspicion of burglary in relation to an ongoing Northamptonshire Police investigation into a break-in at a property in Apethorpe, Northants, on June 8, 2023. The man has been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.”

The break in at Apethorpe is said to have happened between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, June 8, when a property was broken into, and the keys to the car – and the car – stolen.

Witnesses described seeing a masked man in the area at the time.