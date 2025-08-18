Police make arrest after assault in Bridge Street, Peterborough leaves man with serious injuries

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man suffered serious injuries in Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of the busy street outside the Town Hall – where the three flag poles are located – was cordoned off by officers on Friday afternoon.

Today police have confirmed a man was arrested following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre at about 4.30pm on Friday (15 August) after reports of an assault.

The police cordon was in place on Friday afternoon

“Officers attended and a 55-year-old man, of Spalding, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed until 14 November and an investigation is on-going.

“A man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.”