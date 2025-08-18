Police make arrest after assault in Bridge Street, Peterborough leaves man with serious injuries
A section of the busy street outside the Town Hall – where the three flag poles are located – was cordoned off by officers on Friday afternoon.
Today police have confirmed a man was arrested following the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre at about 4.30pm on Friday (15 August) after reports of an assault.
“Officers attended and a 55-year-old man, of Spalding, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed until 14 November and an investigation is on-going.
“A man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.”