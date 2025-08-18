Police make arrest after assault in Bridge Street, Peterborough leaves man with serious injuries

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:04 BST
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man suffered serious injuries in Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre.

A section of the busy street outside the Town Hall – where the three flag poles are located – was cordoned off by officers on Friday afternoon.

Most Popular

Today police have confirmed a man was arrested following the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre at about 4.30pm on Friday (15 August) after reports of an assault.

The police cordon was in place on Friday afternoonplaceholder image
The police cordon was in place on Friday afternoon

“Officers attended and a 55-year-old man, of Spalding, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed until 14 November and an investigation is on-going.

“A man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice