Police make 5 arrests after raiding 3 streets in Peterborough over Class A drug supply
Police in Peterborough raided three streets on Monday morning (November 3) in an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.
Five people were arrested in the early morning raise that took place across Gladstone Street, Bluebell Avenue and Cecil Road in the city centre.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 8am on Monday (November 3) officers conducted warrants in Gladstone Street, Bluebell Avenue and Cecil Road, Peterborough.
“Five men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.
"They remain in custody.
“An investigation is ongoing.”