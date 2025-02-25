Police make 15th arrest in connection with hare coursing and violent disorder across Cambridgeshire
Police have made four further arrests in connection with an investigation into violent disorder and hare coursing that occurred across Cambridgeshire on 25 January, bringing the total number of arrests to 15.
A 35-year-old man from Reading was arrested in Peterborough last Tuesday (February 18), while three men aged 20, 26, and 49, all from Spading were arrested in the city on Thursday (February 20).
All arrests have been on suspicion of violent disorder and attending a hare coursing event.
The total number of arrests so far is 15: - An 18-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 31 January - A 26-year-old man from Grantham, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 31 January - A 22-year-old man from Chelmsford, Essex, was arrested on 4 February - A 51-year-old man from Chelmsford, Essex, was arrested on 4 February - A 46-year-old man from Solihull, West Midlands, was arrested on 4 February - A 30-year-old man from Basildon, Essex, was arrested on 5 February - A 44-year-old man from Horton, Slough, was arrested on 12 February - A 19-year-old man from Datchet, Slough, was arrested on 12 February - A 44-year-old man from Datchet, Slough, was arrested on 12 February - A 28-year-old man from Winkfield, Berkshire, was arrested on 12 February - A 40-year-old man from Hungerford, Berkshire, was arrested on 13 February
All men have all been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station at a later date, with strict conditions: - Not to be in possession of, be in control of, or be in the company of any dog on private land without the owner’s written permission. - When in possession of, in control of, or in the company of any dog, said dog must be on a lead. - Not to be in a vehicle with any dog, whilst outside of a five-mile radius of your home address, unless for a pre-arranged veterinary appointment. - Not to be in possession of a catapult or shot, such as ball bearing, and/or an air weapon or any part of an air weapon. - Not to drive or be conveyed in a mechanically propelled vehicle onto private fields or agriculture field belonging to another person without written permission presentable to an officer. - Not to use any public spaces, footpaths, bridleways or other such like areas belonging to the local authority or another unspecified person with the intention to hare course. - Not to shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in the 12 counties of Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire.
Anyone with any information and footage that could assist in identifying those involved is asked to email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.