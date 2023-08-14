Police looking to trace men with Peterborough links after £300 of goods stolen from Tesco
CCTV appeal launched by Cambridgeshire Police
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after hundreds of pounds of goods were stolen from a Wisbech Tesco.
Cambridgeshire Police said that around £300 of food was taken from the Tesco Extra store on Cromwell Road on 31 July. Police believe the men may have links to Peterborough.
Anyone with information or who recognises either of the men pictured is asked to contact officers via web chat quoting crime reference 35/59429/23. Alternatively, call 101.