News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Police looking to trace men with Peterborough links after £300 of goods stolen from Tesco

CCTV appeal launched by Cambridgeshire Police
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after hundreds of pounds of goods were stolen from a Wisbech Tesco.

Cambridgeshire Police said that around £300 of food was taken from the Tesco Extra store on Cromwell Road on 31 July. Police believe the men may have links to Peterborough.

Anyone with information or who recognises either of the men pictured is asked to contact officers via web chat quoting crime reference 35/59429/23. Alternatively, call 101.