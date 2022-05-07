An operation has been launched in Peterborough in a bit to tackle cuckooing in the city.

Cuckooing is a term used to define a type of exploitation by drug dealers who take advantage of a person who may have poor mental health, uses drug or alcohol, or lives alone, by taking over and using their home to store, sell or use drugs.

The Safer Peterborough Partnership (SPP) is holding the week of action from Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched the operation to tackle cuckooing in Peterborough

Laura Kelsey, Senior Problem Solving Officer for Peterborough City Council’s Prevention and Enforcement Service (PES), said: “Tackling drug issues isn’t just about arresting suppliers and seizing substances, it is much more than that; working with drug users to rehabilitate them, educating young people on the risks of getting involved with drugs gangs, testing the quality of drugs, understanding how vulnerable people are being drawn into criminal networks, and much more.”

“During this week of action our focus is primarily around cuckooing; raising awareness of what it is, what signs to look out for and how to get help.

“We are working hard to build trust and confidence with vulnerable and exploited members of our communities by supporting them to maintain their tenancy or find alternative accommodation, as well as accessing support services, alongside preventing visitors to an address and reducing the impact this type of activity has on the local community.

“Cuckooing can happen in any of our neighbourhoods, therefore we are asking for the public’s help as they eyes and ears of our communities, to report any concerns they have about their neighbours.”

Signs of cuckooing include:

An increase in people entering and leaving a property Frequent visitors at unsociable hours Changes in someone’s daily routine Changes in their appearance such as looking unwashed or unkempt Suspicious or unfamiliar vehicles outside an address An increase in anti-sociable behaviour Increased litter and waste in and around a property