Police launch CCTV appeal in bid to trace woman in connection with perfume theft in Stamford
Police believe woman can help with their investigation
Police have launched a CCTV appeal in a bid to trace a woman in connection with the theft of perfume from a store in Stamford.
Lincolnshire Police said that the woman is described as being 30-40 years in age wearing a white top with a grey, pink and black pattern, she was carrying a blue bag.
If you are able to help with information that will identify her, please contact the Investigating Officer by email at [email protected] or by calling Lincolnshire Police on 101. Please refer to reference 24000400578.