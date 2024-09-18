Police launch CCTV appeal in bid to trace woman in connection with perfume theft in Stamford

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Sep 2024, 11:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police believe woman can help with their investigation

Police have launched a CCTV appeal in a bid to trace a woman in connection with the theft of perfume from a store in Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police said that the woman is described as being 30-40 years in age wearing a white top with a grey, pink and black pattern, she was carrying a blue bag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are able to help with information that will identify her, please contact the Investigating Officer by email at [email protected] or by calling Lincolnshire Police on 101. Please refer to reference 24000400578.