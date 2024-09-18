Police launch CCTV appeal in bid to trace woman in connection with perfume theft in Stamford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police believe woman can help with their investigation

Police have launched a CCTV appeal in a bid to trace a woman in connection with the theft of perfume from a store in Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police said that the woman is described as being 30-40 years in age wearing a white top with a grey, pink and black pattern, she was carrying a blue bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are able to help with information that will identify her, please contact the Investigating Officer by email at [email protected] or by calling Lincolnshire Police on 101. Please refer to reference 24000400578.