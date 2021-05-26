Police launch CCTV appeal after two armed robberies at Peterborough stores

The most recent happened at about 2pm on Saturday, 8 May, at AA news in Everdon Way, Westwood.

Three men approached a shopworker and demanded they hand over a cash till. When the victim refused, one of the men pulled out a large kitchen knife.

The offenders attempted to grab the till from the victim but ended up leaving empty handed, stealing bags of sweets on their way out.

Do you recognise this man?

The other incident, which is similar and being linked, happened at the International Food Shop on Fitzwilliam Street on 3 May.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the robberies and have been released on police bail.