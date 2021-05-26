Police launch CCTV appeal after two armed robberies at Peterborough stores
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after two armed robberies at Peterborough shops.
The most recent happened at about 2pm on Saturday, 8 May, at AA news in Everdon Way, Westwood.
Three men approached a shopworker and demanded they hand over a cash till. When the victim refused, one of the men pulled out a large kitchen knife.
The offenders attempted to grab the till from the victim but ended up leaving empty handed, stealing bags of sweets on their way out.
The other incident, which is similar and being linked, happened at the International Food Shop on Fitzwilliam Street on 3 May.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the robberies and have been released on police bail.
If you recognise the man in this photo or have any information about the robberies, please contact us via our web-chat, on 101 quoting crime reference number 35/27823/21 or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.