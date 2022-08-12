Police launch CCTV appeal after assault in Lincoln Road in Peterborough

Man was punched in face near Stagecoach bus depot on July 12

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 12th August 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 4:50 pm

Police have launched a CCTV appeal to in connection with an assault in Peterborough last month.

Officers have released an imaged of a man they want to speak to following the incident.

The 62-year-old victim was waiting in the bus stop on Lincoln Road opposite Stagecoach bus depot, at about 6pm on 12 July, when he confronted a man about smoking in the bus shelter.

Police have launched the appeal a month after the assault

Most Popular

An altercation happened and the victim was punched in the face.

The man, who was with a woman, then got on the number one bus, getting off it a few stops later near Thistlemoor Medical Centre.

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image or witnessed the incident.

Those with information should report online either at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat and quote 35/50632/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Do you recognise this man?