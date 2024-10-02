Police launch appeal to trace woman in connection with theft in Stamford
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have launched a CCTV appeal in a bid to trace a woman in connection with a theft at Stamford Leisure Centre.
Lincolnshire Police have released three images of a woman they want to speak to about the theft, which happened on July 13.
A spokesperson for the force said: “As with all investigations, many lines of enquiry are explored behind the scenes. Our inquiries have been ongoing since this report and we are now turning to you to ask whether you can help us identify the person in these images. We do appreciate that the images are not of the best quality, but we believe that if this person is known to you it will be evident who they are.”
If you have any information that may assist in identifying this person, please contact the officer in charge of this case, PC Callum Lacey via [email protected], quoting ‘Niche: 24000428209’ in the subject line.
You can also report anything entirely anonymously via Crime Stoppers online Giving information anonymously by calling on 0800 555 111, again quoting ‘Niche: 24000428209’ when reporting.