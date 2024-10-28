Police launch appeal to find helmet-less motorbike rider who crashed into a car in Peterborough

Crash happened in Dogsthorpe

Police were called to Eastern Avenue in Dogsthorpe on Thursday night (October 24) after a collision between a car and a motorbike. A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The bike was seized for having no insurance, as well as not having a registration plate and working indicators, and it was reported that the rider, who fled before we arrived, wasn’t wearing a helmet! “If you know who the rider was, please feel free to get in touch! Or if it was you and you’re wanting your bike back, pop to see us at Thorpe Wood Police Station”