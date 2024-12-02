Police launch appeal after reports of alleged fox hunt near Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:18 BST

Officers are keen to speak to people playing golf at Milton Golf Club on Saturday morning

Officers investigating an alleged fox hunt in Milton on Saturday (30 November) are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called at about 11.45am, with officers attending to speak to those at the scene.

Investigating officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was playing golf at the nearby course.

Anyone who witnessed what happened should contact police online or by calling 101 quoting 35/87242/24.

