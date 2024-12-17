Police launch appeal after man assaulted outside bar in Stamford

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:54 BST
Police release description of attacker after victim needed hospital treatment

Police have launched a witness appeal after a man was assaulted outside a bar in Stamford.

The victim needed hospital treatment after the attack, which happened on Saturday evening (December 14).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are seeking information after an assault on North Street in Stamford.

“There was a verbal altercation inside a bar at around 11pm on the 14th of December 2024.

“Both parties left the bar, before the victim of the assault - a man - was allegedly attacked by another man wearing a blue Nike top and possibly two other men.

“The victim was subject to a combination of punches and kicks resulting in their hospitalisation.

“Investigators want to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or any incidents before or after it.

“If you saw the incident, know who committed the assault or have CCTV or dashcam footage, please get in touch.

“Contact DC285 Asher on 101 extension 3295027 or [email protected] quoting the number 343 of 16th December 2024 or 24*746809.”

