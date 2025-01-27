Police launch appeal after hare coursers cause thousands of pounds of damage to crops in Cambridgeshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Up to 25 vehicles reported causing issues on Saturday

Police have launched an appeal for information after ‘lives were put at risk’ and thousands of pounds of damage were caused to crops across Cambridgeshire.

Police said there were a number of incidents of hare coursing in the county on Saturday (January 25).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for information, dashcam footage or CCTV following a number of incidents of hare coursing on Saturday, causing thousands of pounds’ worth of damage to crops as well as putting lives at risk with dangerous driving.

Police have launched a witness appeal

“Up to 25 vehicles were seen, some in convoy, in various parts of the county, These included Fordham, Ely, Prickwillow, Littleport, Welney, Chatteris, Manea, Wimblington and Doddington

“We understand the impact this has had on the community and we are investigating.

“Anyone who has information and footage that could assist in identifying those involved is asked to email [email protected]

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”