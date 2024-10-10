Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crash happened at 5.30pm on Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car crashed into a house in Ramsey.

Officers were called to Fisher Close, Ramsey St Mary’s at about 5.30pm on Monday (7 October), where a silver BMW 3 Series estate had crashed into the property.

No one was injured but a 28-year-old man from Ramsey was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and possession of cannabis.

The scene of the crash

Anyone who saw the silver BMW or has CCTV, dashcam or video doorbell footage of it in the Ramsey area prior to the collision should report it through the force website using reference 35/73373/24.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.