Police issue warning after spate of keyless car thefts across Peterborough area

There have been 12 keyless car thefts across Peterborough in the last four months alone

Police are issuing a warning following multiple thefts of keyless vehicles across Peterborough and neighbouring areas.

In the last four months, some 25 cars have been stolen – primarily Land Rovers and Range Rovers – all using keyless entry technology.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “All thefts happened overnight, with most offences having taken place in Cambridgeshire – 12 across Peterborough, four in Huntingdonshire and two in Fenland.

“Three have been stolen from Boughton in Northamptonshire, while two were stolen from Stamford and one in Skegness, both Lincolnshire, and one from Haverhill in Suffolk.”

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr, from the Acquisitive Crime Team (ACT), said: “So far, we have managed to recover 13 of the stolen cars and are carrying out various enquiries to identify and locate those responsible.

“The thefts have all taken place overnight, usually in the early hours of the morning when most people are asleep, but I would like to ask members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us, including any video doorbell footage.”

Anyone who believes a crime is in action should always dial 999, those wanting to pass on information after an incident should do so via the online reporting form, webchat service or by calling 101.

Advice about protecting your vehicle from thieves can be found on the force’s dedicated vehicle theft prevention webpages.

Details of some of the thefts in the Peterborough area are as follows:

• Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe, Cambs – Range Rover Sport stolen on 8 February

• Exeter Gardens, Stamford, Lincs – Land Rover Discovery stolen on 29 February

• St Mary’s Street, Stamford, Lincs – Land Rover Discovery stolen on 29 February

• Sycamore Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Cambs – Range Rover Sport stolen on 3 April

• Nottingham Way, Dogsthorpe, Cambs – Range Rover Vogue stolen on 11 April

• Westwood Park Road, Longthorpe, Cambs – Range Rover Sport stolen on 12 April

• Herne Road, Ramsey St Mary’s, Cambs – Range Rover Sport stolen on 18 April

• Elmfield Road, Dogsthorpe, Cambs – Jaguar F-Pace stolen on 1 May

• Snoots Road, Whittlesey, Cambs – Range Rover Vogue stolen on 4 May

• Crester Drive, Werrington, Cambs – Jaguar XF stolen on 5 May

• Royston Avenue, Orton Longueville, Cambs – Range Rover stolen on 11 May

• Bailey Way, Woodston, Cambs – Range Rover Sport stolen 13 May

• Lyvelly Gardens, Parnwell, Cambs – Land Rover Discovery stolen on 14 May

• Brutus Close, Stanground, Cambs – attempted theft of a Land Rover Discovery on 15 May