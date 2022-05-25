Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident involving a knife was reported in the staff car park at Peterborough City Hospital.

The incident happened just after midnight yesterday (Tuesday).

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “‘We were called just after midnight (24 May) to reports of an ongoing theft from a vehicle at Peterborough City Hospital. Police attended but the suspects had left the scene. An investigation has been launched and enquires are ongoing.”

Peterborough City Hospital

The police spokesman confirmed a knife had been seen by security guards who attended the incident.

Inspector Jim Stevenson said: “This appears to be an isolated incident. Our local Neighbourhood team are working with the security guards at PCH to investigate this crime, and will continue to do so to ensure the safety of staff and patients."

Louise Tibbert, Chief People Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals, said: “We have been made aware of an incident which involved a member of our staff in our

multi-storey car park. This matter has been reported to the police and we are working with them and supporting the staff involved."We have also advised all of our staff not to approach any suspicious individuals, but to call 999 if there is an immediate threat to them or someone else. We are unable to comment further as this is currently under investigation.”