Police investigate reports of a man masturbating inside his Tesla car in Bourne

Police are investigating reports of a man seen masturbating in his Tesla car parked in Bourne.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police were alerted to the alleged incident, which is said to have taken place just before 9pm on Tuesday, July 8.

A force spokesperson said: “Incident 531 was reported at 9.24pm and refers to a report of a man who was sitting in a car parked on Harrington Street, Bourne and was seen masturbating.

"This is reported to have happened at 8.55pm.

"The man was driving a white Tesla, and was described as 20-30 years of age, wearing sunglasses, a beige top and boxer shorts.

“Our investigations are ongoing.”