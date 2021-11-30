Police introduce patrols on Peterborough footpath over “suspicious activity”

Police in Peterborough have introduced patrols on a footpath after reports of “suspicious activity.”

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 4:57 am
The footpath linking Hampton and Yaxley.

The patrols have been taking place close to the looped footpath that connects Hampton and Yaxley.

They are set to remain in place for the rest of the week.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers have been conducting reassurance foot patrols around the Yaxley to Hampton footpath after reports of suspicious activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The footpath linking Hampton and Yaxley.

“Patrols will continue to be conducted for the rest of the week.”