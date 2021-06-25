Police interrupt moped drug deal in Peterborough park

Police detained a 19-year-old man at the scene. Picture: Cambridgeshire police.

Police officers from Peterborough’s Eastern Neighbourhood Team became suspicious when they saw a man on a moped hanging around one of the entrances to central park.

After watching him have one visitor and then another very soon after, they suspected that a drug deal had taken place and sprung into action.

Both the moped driver and another man on a bicycle got away but a 19-year-old was detained at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A search of his pockets found bags of cannabis and he was given a warning, ahead of a voluntary interview next week.

Police are trying to track down the other two men involved in the deal and have asked for the public’s support.

A Cambridgeshire Police statement said: “Police officers’ instinct kicked in when they saw a man on a moped hanging around one of the entrances to Central Park. The officers hung back to watch him for a moment when he had a visitor, shortly followed by another one.

“Suspecting a drug deal had just taken place, the officers approached the trio and identified themselves as police, prompting the group to starburst.

“Unfortunately the men on a moped and bicycle got away (for now), however, a 19-year-old man was detained (thank you to the member of the public who helped!)

“On searching him he was found to be in possession of bags of cannabis. He was given a bit of a talking to but not arrested, instead he will be voluntarily interviewed by us next week.