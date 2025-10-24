Police in Peterborough have arrested a man after he entered a mosque and became abusive on Friday morning (October 24).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the Alma Road mosque before 7am- during morning prayers- to reports of a man who had entered the mosque and became ‘disorderly’ and ‘abusive.’

A 57-year-old man was subsequently arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe that the incident was isolated but have increased their presence close to the city’s mosques as a reassurance.

Alma Road Mosque.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called at about 6.45am today (24 October) with reports of a man entering the mosque in Alma Road, Peterborough, and becoming disorderly and abusive.

“A 57-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated offence under the Public Order Act. He remains in custody.

“Nobody was injured and an investigation is ongoing.

“We believe this was an isolated incident.

“There will be an increased police presence near mosques in the city in the coming days as reassurance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdul Choudhrui, chair of the Peterborough Joint Mosque's Council: added: “"We will be increasing our security measures at Mosques in Peterborough, and I have been contacted by the Chief Constable to say that the police have increased their presence around Mosques in the city.

"But the message is everything is normal. Hundreds of school children visit us - that cannot be stopped.

"People need to be vigilant, to ensure everyone's safety.

"Peterborough is a multi-cultural, multi-racial city, and the reaction to what has happened today has been reassuring."

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson added: “We're aware of an incident that took place this morning where a man entered the mosque in Alma Road and was disorderly and abusive. Police were called, a man was arrested and he remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know this incident may be causing concern in some part of our communities. As a result, we continue to work closely with the police and community leaders to ensure the Muslim community and all faith communities are being supported.

“At this stage we believe this was an isolated incident and not part of any organised activity. Nobody was injured and a police investigation is ongoing.

“There will be an increased police presence near mosques in the city in the coming days as reassurance.

“If any residents have concerns related to this incident or with regards to other concerns related to community safety please call police on 101.”