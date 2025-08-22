Police in Peterborough seize 8 e-scooters in anti-social behaviour crackdown
The move was part of ongoing work to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city and took place on Wednesday (August 20).
It remains illegal to ride a privately owned e-scooter in public such as on roads, pavements and parks, it is only permitted on private land.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Whilst in the area, officers spoke to multiple members of the public who appreciated efforts to combat the issue. “We regularly receive complaints about inappropriate e-scooter use in the city centre and feedback like this helps to form priorities for our neighbourhood teams. “For more information on the law concerning e-bikes and e-scooters visit our website: https://orlo.uk/NcDMP.”