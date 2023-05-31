News you can trust since 1948
Police in Peterborough limit web chat hours to provide additional emergency 999 response

Cambridgeshire Police’s web chat service has been reduced to between 8am and 5pm on a trial basis.
By Ben Jones
Published 31st May 2023, 01:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 01:26 BST

Cambridgeshire Police has begun a trial that will see the hours of its web chat reporting service reduced but more officers available for emergency callouts.

The online reporting service for non-emergency matters has been reduced to only being available between 8am and 5pm on a trial basis.

Police have said that this will allow additional officers to be available for emergency callouts.

Cambridgeshire Police's web chat has been reduced in hours.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Following a detailed review of our demand for service webchat is only available from 8am-5pm as part of a brief trial.

"This is to allow us to provide extra resource for emergency 999 calls during peak periods.

“The web forms, as opposed to webchat, are still available and they will be dealt with in the same manner as a 101 call. These cover a wide variety of non-emergency scenarios.

“After the trial, the situation will be reviewed again to establish the most suitable ongoing solution for us to provide the best possible service to the people of Cambridgeshire with the resource we have available.”

Incidents can be reported online on the Cambridgeshire Police website but residents should always call 999 in an emergency.