News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
2 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
6 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
7 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
8 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
9 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Police hunt Peterborough man after stabbing

Police in Peterborough are trying to track down Mohammed Khawar.

By Ben Jones
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:46 GMT- 1 min read

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough.

Mohammed Khawar, 43, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Park Road on February 20 where a man was stabbed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but has since been discharged.

Mohammed Khawar.
Mohammed Khawar.
Mohammed Khawar.
Most Popular

Khawar, also known as Nadeem and Qurashi, could be in the Peterborough area.

Anyone who believes they have seen Khawar, or has information on his whereabouts, has been urged to call police on 101 or report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/13365/23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, residents can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Mohammed Khawar.
Mohammed Khawar.
Mohammed Khawar.