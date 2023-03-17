Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough.

Mohammed Khawar, 43, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Park Road on February 20 where a man was stabbed.

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but has since been discharged.

Mohammed Khawar.

Khawar, also known as Nadeem and Qurashi, could be in the Peterborough area.

Anyone who believes they have seen Khawar, or has information on his whereabouts, has been urged to call police on 101 or report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/13365/23.

Alternatively, residents can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.