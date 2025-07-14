Police hunt driver after car destroys garage of Peterborough home

At around half past midnight on Friday morning (July 11), the owners of a property on the corner of Albany Walk and Belsize Avenue in Woodston were awoken by what they a first believed to be an ‘explosion.’

In actual fact, a large red Mitsubishi Outlander had been driven right through their garage, causing significant damage to the building itself, leading to its collapse and wall as the garden fence.

Four days on, the car is still in place underneath the collapsed roof of the garage.

The owners of the property said: “The entire garage has been destroyed: the wall was completely knocked down, and the roof is now hanging dangerously low.

"The impact also damaged our back garden wall, which is where our children play during the day.

"We don’t want to imagine if this had happened while they were outside during the day, it could have been a tragedy.

“We’re shaken but deeply grateful to God that no one was hurt.”

The police were called as soon as the incident occurred but the person behind the wheel fled.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that no one was injured but two men were seen fleeing the scene.