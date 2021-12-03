Police hope to reunite family near Peterborough after child fled house in fear

Details are limited to protect the identitiy of those involved but Police have confirmed that they were contacted by a boy in Yaxley who told officers that his mother was drunk and that he was scared.

He was then put in police protection and his mother arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

She was later released without charge and given social care support which the police hope will leave her able to be reunited with her son.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Sometimes it’s not all about arrests and there is a bigger picture to the work we do.

“This week we helped a boy in Yaxley feel safe again, putting him in police protection, after he fled his house scared of his own mum. The boy told officers his mum was very drunk.

“We investigated and the mother was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, but released without charge after interview. Thanks to us, she now has the details for social care and will begin seeking the help, support and guidance she needs to change her life for the better.

“The boy remains safe and we aim to reunite the family once mum has the help she needs.

“Remember, sharing any worries with us about a child, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem, could make a huge difference to their life.