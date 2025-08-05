Police found stolen £50k gas compressor in Peterborough village
Police have found a stolen £50k gas compressor in Eye.
On Friday (August 1), Cambridgeshire Constabulary received a report that a gas compressor worth more than £50k had been stolen overnight from Eye and was located in Bath Road.
The force’s Rural Crime Action Team attended the street shown on the tracker and found the compressor.
The police arrested a teenage boy and a man in his 20s on suspicion of theft. Both have been bailed until October.