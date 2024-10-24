Police found axe and knife hidden in man's trousers after 'weapon' incident was caught on CCTV in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One man was found to have a knife and an axe down his trousers

Two men who were caught on CCTV passing a weapon around in Peterborough city centre have been jailed.

Hassan Tulhat, 24, was spotted by CCTV operators passing what looked like a weapon to Ramzadene Abdellouche, 23, in Cowgate on the evening of 11 July 2021.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “Police were called who detained the pair for stop-searches, where they found about £300 worth of cocaine and cannabis on Tulhat, as well as mini weighing scales and two mobile phones.

“Abdellouche was found with a knife and axe down his trousers.

“In interview, Tulhat claimed the drugs were all his and he had no intention to sell them to anyone, other than to share them with his friends after watching the football and have “a bit of a party”.

“However, a review of his mobile phone showed messages relating to the supply of cocaine and cannabis.”

Tulhat, of Park Road, central Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Thursday) where he was sentenced to three years in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and possession of a bladed article in a public place – namely an axe.

Hassan Tulhat

Abdellouche, of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough city centre, was sentenced to four months in prison on 24 July after previously admitting being in possession of a knife in a public place, possession of a bladed article in a public place – namely an axe, and failing to surrender to court bail.

Detective Constable Em Scates, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by CCTV operators and a quick response by officers who were nearby, resulting in the pair being caught red-handed.

“Tackling drug dealing and knife crime are priorities for the force as it can so often bring misery and devastation to our communities in the form of exploitation, serious violence and anti-social behaviour. I would encourage anyone who has information about drugs or someone who carries a weapon to report it to us.”