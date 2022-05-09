Police found drugs worth £60,000 at a Peterborough cannabis factory.

The raid was carried out last week in All Saints Road.

Officers were alerted by a utility company after staff went to the property over unpaid bills.

Some of the drugs found in the operation

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “They (utility staff) had a warrant to search the property for unpaid electricity use, but they found a lot more than a bypassed electricity meter...

“Three rooms had been converted into cannabis grows. 140 plants worth about £60k were seized along with lighting equipment and cannabis cultivation equipment.

“We know that drugs like cannabis are bringing misery to our communities with the associated crime that regularly comes with using and selling drugs – violence, theft, drug driving to name a few.

“Signs of a cannabis factory include strong, sickly smells, windows covered, lots of visitors at unsociable hours.”