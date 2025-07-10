Police: Extra patrols in towns including Stamford 'unaffordable'

Lincolnshire Police can’t afford to put on extra patrols during the summer which the government has promised, its commissioner says.

The Home Office had announced a crackdown in town centres and high streets to deter crime and anti-social behaviour.

Ten parts of Lincolnshire would have received a more visible police presence during peak times, along with contactable officers for each community.

But Marc Jones (Con), the Police and Crime Commissioner, says the force is struggling to maintain its current service without extra targets, and it’s “simply untrue” there will be additional efforts.

The patrols are 'unaffordable' it has been claimed

“Recent announcements by the Government about additional police presence as part of the Safer Street summer blitz paint an unrealistic picture of the situation in Lincolnshire,” he said.

“I have, repeatedly, made it clear that with the current level of funding, which penalises Lincolnshire with the lowest funding per head in the country, the force is struggling to even maintain current levels of frontline services.

“The idea that this summer will see named contactable officers in every community, increased peak time patrols in town centres and anti-social behaviour leads in our force – as promised by the Government – is, I’m afraid, simply untrue.

“Both myself and the Chief Constable has made it very clear to the Home Secretary that Lincolnshire simply cannot meet the range of commitments promised and will not be able to do so until the unfair funding formula has been addressed.”

He said it was “ridiculous” to think the force could offer extra neighbourhood policing while facing real-term cuts.

The Safer Streets scheme this summer would have run in:

Lincoln

Boston

Louth

Stamford

Spalding

Gainsborough

Grantham

Lumley Road, Skegness

High Street, Mablethorpe

Sleaford.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “This summer, over 500 town centres across the country will see increases in police presence and enforcement action as part of a summer blitz on high street crime.

“All 43 Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors across England and Wales have developed bespoke local action plans with police, businesses and community organisations to fightback against crime and build positive local relationships.

“Lincolnshire Police will receive £174.5 million in funding in 2025-26, a 6.2 per cent increase on their funding for 2024-25.”

Lincolnshire Police is approaching a financial “cliff edge” in October, leaders have previously warned.

Without emergency help, consultation would start on reducing its force by 200 officers, along with another 200 staff including PCSOs.