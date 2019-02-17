Police escalate presence in Peterborough city centre after ‘a number of incidents’

Police have escalated their presence in Peterborough city centre after a “number of incidents”.

Police announced this evening that they had authorised an “authority” under Section 60 of Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

This allows officers to stop and search a person without suspicion as they believe that violence has or is about to occur.

The order started at 4.30pm today (Sunday, February 17) and continues until 7.30am tomorrow.

It covers an area including the city centre.

Cambridgeshire police said: “The authority is due to a number of incidents in the city centre. This means there will be a bigger police presence.”

Police news

Police have not given any more details at this stage.