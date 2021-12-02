Police discover knives hidden close to Peterborough park in “weapons sweep”

Police officers searched for weapons in Stanground.

Officers were tipped off that weapons could be hidden close to the skate park in Stanground and, upon investigation, found this to be the case.

The two knives discovered were found under a pile of leaves and will now be destroyed.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “After hearing about the possibility of weapons being stashed near to the skate park in Stanground, our Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a ‘weapons sweep’ on Tuesday morning.

Two knives were found in Stanground.

“Low and behold, amongst the piles of leaves were two large kitchen knives which have now been seized and will be destroyed.

“This all forms part of our ongoing work under Operation Guardian which is our commitment to tackle knife crime in our communities.

“If you have information about someone who carries a knife or where knives may be stashed, please report it to us online here.”

Operation Guardian was launched earlier this month to tackle knife crime in the city. Shocking statistics revealed that between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, almost half of all recorded crimes involving a knife or sharp instrument in Cambridgeshire were recorded in Peterborough.

