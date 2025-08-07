Police discover cash and cocaine stash hidden inside Peterborough drug dealer's wardrobe

A court has ordered that more than £18,000 in cash found in a wardrobe at a drug dealer’s home be donated to charity.

Cambridgeshire police said they discovered the stash after carrying out a warrant at Rakeeb Ali’s home in Midland Road, West Town, Peterborough, on 11 June.

They also found cocaine worth up to £74,560, and cannabis worth up to £980.

Ali, 29, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, 1 August, where he was jailed for four years and two months, after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

The courts ordered the £18,785 in cash to be distributed as follows:

• £1,707.52 to The Port

• £1,708 to The Angels Foundation

• £1,707.72 each to Cambridge Cyrenians, Cambridge Aid, Cambridge Womens Aid, Cambridge Community Foundation, The Red Hen Project, The Light Project, Young People’s Counselling Service, Peterborough Womens Aid, and Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service

Detective Constable Stephanie Day, who investigated, commented: “This was a great find by our Neighbourhood Support Team who were responding to concerns raised by the community about drug dealing.

“Drug dealing and the associated criminality can have a significant impact on communities, and I am glad something positive is coming from this with the cash being used to help those in need across Cambridgeshire.”

Anyone with concerns or information about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.