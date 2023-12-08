A section of St John’s Street remains cordoned off by police.

Police in Peterborough have cordoned off an area of following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Police cordoned a section of St John’s Street, close to the The Sun General convenience store at just before 8am. The cordon has remained in place into the afternoon.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.53am this morning to reports of the concern for welfare of a woman in St John’s Street, Peterborough.

“Officers and paramedics attended, and she has been taken to hospital as a precaution.