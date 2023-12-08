Police cordon in place on Peterborough street amid 'welfare concerns' for woman
Police in Peterborough have cordoned off an area of following concerns for the welfare of a woman.
Police cordoned a section of St John’s Street, close to the The Sun General convenience store at just before 8am. The cordon has remained in place into the afternoon.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.53am this morning to reports of the concern for welfare of a woman in St John’s Street, Peterborough.
“Officers and paramedics attended, and she has been taken to hospital as a precaution.
“A cordon is in place for evidential reasons while enquiries continue.”