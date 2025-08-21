Police close property in Peterborough following reports of anti-social behaviour and other "disturbances"
The closure order was served on 56 Swale Avenue, Gunthorpe, on Wednesday (20 August) after a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in collaboration with Cross Keys Homes.
The three-month order prevents people from entering the property, apart from representatives from Cross Keys Homes and emergency services. Ignoring the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.
PC Albie Monteiro, from Peterborough North NPT, said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in Gunthorpe.
“This closure order has been issued to safeguard local residents who have endured ongoing anti-social behaviour linked to this property.
“We remain committed to working closely with our communities and I hope this action offers reassurance to residents.”
A spokesperson for Cross Keys Homes, said: “We do not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our homes or communities and use every legal route available to us to tackle it.
“We are grateful for the support of the police using their additional powers to help resolve this unacceptable situation.
“We will continue to work with the police and other agencies to support the community in all similar cases.”
Anyone with information about the order being breached should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.