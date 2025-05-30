Police close Peterborough home following concerns about drug-dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour

“Action had to be taken to safeguard both the tenant and the nearby residents”

A house in Millfield, Peterborough, has been closed for three months due to concerns about drug dealing, anti-social behaviour (ASB) and violence.

The partial closure order was served on 36 Windmill Street on Wednesday (21 May) following a successful application to Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “The order, which is in place until 21 August, states the house is closed to everyone, except those named on the order, emergency services, Peterborough City Council, and anyone with consent of the police.

Closure orders fixed to the front of the address, in Millfield, Peterborough.

“Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.”

Sergeant Sarah Phillips, from Peterborough’s eastern NPT, said: “Following information regarding drug dealing and its associated ASB originating from the address, action had to be taken to safeguard both the tenant and the nearby residents.

“We will carry out regular compliance checks at the address, and anyone found to be breaching the order will face police action.”

Anyone with information about the order being breached should contact police at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.