Police close Cambridgeshire homes after complaints over drunken behaviour, violence and drug dealing

Two homes in Wisbech have been closed by police following concerns about criminal and anti-social behaviour.

Closure orders were served on 2 Octavia Close and 42 Elizabeth Terrace on Monday (25 November), following successful applications at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

2 Octavia Close has been closed to anyone, including the legal tenant, with the exception of emergency services, the property owner and their agents, following reports of criminal activity at the address, particularly violence and drunken behaviour causing distress.

42 Elizabeth Terrance has been closed to anyone other than the legal tenant, emergency services and employees of Clarion Housing, due to concerns about drug dealing and the tenant being exploited.

Both properties have been closed until 25 February.

Failure to comply with the orders is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Nicola Coaker, from Wisbech’s NPT, said: “The team have been working hard to tackle the issues raised by the community and further action needed to be taken.

“I hope these orders not only provide respite to the neighbours who are affected by the issues, but shows them we are listening to them and will continue to do so by monitoring the addresses to check for compliance and deal with any breaches.”