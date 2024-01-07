The driver provided a breath test score of 164- the legal limit is 35.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Peterborough have charged a driver who provided a roadside test of almost five times the limit following a crash.

The incident took place on Tuesday (January 2) when police were called to a collision on Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nobody was injured but the driver did not stop at the scene.

The driver provided a score almost five times over the legal limit.

He was later found by officers in Newcastle Drive, Orton Longueville.

Officers arrested the man and charged him with drink driving after he provided a breath sample with a score of 164- almost five times the legal limit of 35.

He was also charged with driving without insurance and is due in court later this month.

Cambridgeshire Police run a confidential drink driving hotline, where residents can report concerns 24-7.