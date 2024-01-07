Police charge driver almost five times over the limit following crash in Peterborough
Police in Peterborough have charged a driver who provided a roadside test of almost five times the limit following a crash.
The incident took place on Tuesday (January 2) when police were called to a collision on Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston.
Nobody was injured but the driver did not stop at the scene.
He was later found by officers in Newcastle Drive, Orton Longueville.
Officers arrested the man and charged him with drink driving after he provided a breath sample with a score of 164- almost five times the legal limit of 35.
He was also charged with driving without insurance and is due in court later this month.
Cambridgeshire Police run a confidential drink driving hotline, where residents can report concerns 24-7.
It can be accessed by calling 0800 032 0845.