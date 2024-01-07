News you can trust since 1948
Police charge driver almost five times over the limit following crash in Peterborough

The driver provided a breath test score of 164- the legal limit is 35.
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Jan 2024, 19:29 GMT
Police in Peterborough have charged a driver who provided a roadside test of almost five times the limit following a crash.

The incident took place on Tuesday (January 2) when police were called to a collision on Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston.

Nobody was injured but the driver did not stop at the scene.

Most Popular
The driver provided a score almost five times over the legal limit.

He was later found by officers in Newcastle Drive, Orton Longueville.

Officers arrested the man and charged him with drink driving after he provided a breath sample with a score of 164- almost five times the legal limit of 35.

He was also charged with driving without insurance and is due in court later this month.

Cambridgeshire Police run a confidential drink driving hotline, where residents can report concerns 24-7.

It can be accessed by calling 0800 032 0845.

