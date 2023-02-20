News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police catch Cambridgeshire drivers on their mobiles as new campaign is launched

“No message, call or Instagram post is worth your life or that of someone else.”

By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Police have released video footage of drivers caught using their mobile behind the wheel – as a life saving new campaign has been launched.

The police campaign begins today (Monday, 20 February) enforcing stricter rules on mobile phone use whilst driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the campaign, police have released CCTV footage of drivers caught on their phone on Cambridgeshire Roads – and warned that by using a mobile behind the wheel, you could be putting lives at risk.

The police campaign begins today (Monday, 20 February) enforcing stricter rules on mobile phone use whilst driving (image: Adobe).
Most Popular

Officers will be carrying out more checks in Cambridgeshire, and will be enforcing punishments if necessary.

Sergeant Russel Jones from the Road Policing Unit covering Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire urged people to make sure loved ones were not making a potentially fatal mistake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Some people do not realise the impact that using a mobile phone whilst driving can have on their reaction times.

No message, call or Instagram post is worth your life or that of someone else.

“If you see your friend is texting whilst driving, ask them to stop. Or if you call them and they’re in the car, say you’ll call them back.

“Many of my colleagues have had to knock on the door of families to tell them that their loved one is not coming home because they or someone else on the road were distracted by their mobile phone whilst driving. We do not want to be telling your family that news”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In March 2022, new laws around using handheld mobile phones at the wheel came into force. It is now illegal to use a handheld mobile phone whilst driving for virtually any use, including looking through playlists, taking photos or playing games.

If you break the law, you can get a £200 fine and six points on your licence.

If you are taken to court you could face a £1,000 fine (£2,500 if you’re driving a lorry or bus) and a ban from driving.

You can use a mobile phone in a car when:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You’re parked and engine off, you need to call 999 or 112 in an emergency and it’s unsafe or impractical to stop, or you're making a contactless payment in a vehicle that is not moving, ie, at a drive-thru restaurant.

Read More
Closure order on Peterborough home linked to drug problems and anti-social behav...