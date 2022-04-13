Police are carrying out extra patrols in Crabtree and the surrounding area after a shooting late last night.

A man was left in a critical condition following the incident, which happened just after 12.30am this morning.

Police said gunshots had been heard. The scene is still cordoned off by police as investigations continue.

Police at the scene

This morning officers said it was not believed the wider public was at risk following the incident - but patrols were being increased.