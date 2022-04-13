Police carrying out extra patrols in Crabtree following shooting
Public reassured by police following late night violence in city which left a man in a critical condition
Police are carrying out extra patrols in Crabtree and the surrounding area after a shooting late last night.
A man was left in a critical condition following the incident, which happened just after 12.30am this morning.
Police said gunshots had been heard. The scene is still cordoned off by police as investigations continue.
This morning officers said it was not believed the wider public was at risk following the incident - but patrols were being increased.
The spokesman said: “Although we believe the wider public is not at any risk following this incident, we are increasing patrols in the area.”