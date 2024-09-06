Police awarded for life-saving actions and dedication in bringing dangerous criminals to justice

Officers and staff from Cambridgeshire Constabulary were recognised for their commitment, professionalism, and often life-saving actions with chief superintendents’ commendations yesterday (September 5) at police headquarters in Huntingdon.

Chief Supt Neil Billany said: “It was wonderful to celebrate the outstanding achievements of so many officers and staff. We feel privileged to work alongside them all.

“It was also an honour to invite the family and friends of our award winners. We often talk about the ‘policing family’, which extends to those loved ones who support us in what can often be a challenging profession. I’m sure that everyone who attended the event left the room feeling extremely proud, not just of their own achievements, but of all the outstanding work that we have delivered for those that live in, work in or visit Cambridgeshire.”

Below are some of those commended:

Outstanding detective work

Detective Constable Andrea Farnes was commended for her “outstanding detective work and determination” that led to a dangerous man being jailed for 12 years.

Cambs police explained: “Voldemaras Rimasauskas threw three homemade petrol bombs towards the open window at Huntingdon Police Station, with officers just inside, on December 9, 2022. The bombs fell short of the window but caused significant damage outside.

“DC Farnes had nothing to go on apart from burnt socks used as wicks in the bombs and grainy CCTV images of the suspect. First, she tracked down the purchase of the socks by visiting local shops and then visited local fuel stations looking for someone buying petrol cans. This had already been done by uniformed officers but, not happy with the negative result, DC Farnes expanded the time frame of search.

“This revealed a man, later identified as Rimasauskas, buying the socks and petrol within days of each other. Scenes of crime experts found an old DNA sample from the suspect and compared it to the socks, and it matched.”

The case was not straight-forward and was built through solid detective work and pursing all lines of inquiry.

Catching “every parent’s worst nightmare”

DI Shish Thind, DC Claire Atkinson and DC Edyta Nightingale were commended for their “tireless work which resulted in a predatory paedophile being jailed for nearly nine years”.

Cabs police said Zeshaan Tariq was driving in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, on July 7, 2022, when he pulled up to a 10-year-old girl.

“Tariq told her to get in his car and, when she refused, he got verbally aggressive and followed her until she came across a group of people and asked for help,” the force spokesperson explained.

“A short while later he approached a second girl, aged 12, and persuaded her to get into his car by saying he was her uncle. Tariq sexually assaulted her and tried to stop her leaving the car but after a struggle she managed to escape, and a member of the public dialled 999.”

DI Thind took ownership of the investigation and within 24 hours three people, including Tariq, had been arrested.

Traditional detective work, going out to the scenes, trawling areas and reviewing CCTV resulted in Tariq being charged. On sentencing, he was described by Judge Bishop as “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Bringing a stalker to justice

DC Matt Lander was praised for his relentless hard work on the case of a man who was jailed for six years for stalking a teenage girl.

“David Irving’s sinister and bizarre behaviour left the victim and her family scared and disturbed,” said Cambs police.

“He sent anonymous letters, put up notes and posters outside her school, used fake names and email addresses and even sent the girl an envelope filled with faeces.”

Irving made false allegations to police and CCTV checks revealed he had visited her house about 40 times.

DC Lander took on the investigation from another officer and, following an excellent interview, Irving pleaded guilty.

The victim’s family were particularly grateful because the offences had such an impact on her mental health.

Investigating a sexual assault

Det Sgt Andy Bond was commended for an investigation into a sexual assault which resulted in a man being arrested and charged.

The victim was approached by a man in the early hours of May 11 last year and assaulted. She screamed, the man ran off and police were called.

Det Sgt Bond understood the pace needed in the investigation, spoke to scenes of crime officers about a forensic strategy and kickstarted research into potential sex offenders and investigations with a similar theme.

A suspect was identified and arrested by response officers and later charged with three offences.

Det Sgt Bond showed outstanding leadership of a multi-department team.

Creating a human chain

PC Adam Banks and Special constables Adam West and Jordan Hammond were commended after forming a human chain to save a man who had jumped into a river.

It had begun as a domestic call in August last year where the man was reported to be violent, drunk and suffering a mental health episode.

The officers calmed the man down before following in their cars as his family took him to hospital, but on the way the man got out of the car at Ramsey Forty Foot.

A human chain was formed to grab hold of the man and stop him from going any deeper into the river. He was unconscious but breathing, and with help from paramedics and firefighters, he was pulled out with a rope.

Cambs police said: “If the officers had not acted when they did, in challenging conditions and at an isolated location, the man could have suffered hypothermia or worse.

“It was a great display of teamwork and ingenuity, with risks from the location and the man himself.”

“Herculean effort” in domestic abuse case

DC Neil Patrick, Det Sgt Andy Bond, PC Charlie-Ann Brett, PC Dawn Denman, PC Rebecca Neville and one other officer were thanked for their “Herculean effort” to secure the conviction of a serious domestic abuse offender.

The officers worked together to push the boundaries and secure charges for offences including coercive control, stalking and assault - to which he pleaded guilty.

Their determination and detective ability was said to have prevented the victim being more seriously assaulted and they were praised for working “with tenacity and empathy to support her”.

Tackling organised crime

DC Stefan Karanja and other officers were thanked for their work on an investigation into an aggravated burglary by an Albanian organised crime gang.

Their work helped secure jail sentences totalling more than 50 years.

Cambs police explained: “Five men posing as police officers and armed with guns, hammers and crowbars forced their way into a house used by a rival gang in Peterborough, at about 4am on August 4, 2022. The men left with a large bag containing what was believed to be a large amount of cash and class A drugs.”

Following a trial, a jury found all five men guilty of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to threaten. Two women related to the group were found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The officers were said to have gone “above and beyond”, supported deployments to London and Luton, developed new lines of enquiry, helped with case preparation and supported colleagues.

‘Highly manipulative’ paedophile behind bars

DC Molly Halksworth and four other officers were commended for their work on an investigation that resulted in the jailing of “highly manipulative” paedophile Kevin Brock for more than 30 years.

The officers helped to gather evidence, engaged with victims, developed intelligence and viewed and graded indecent images of children.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “They worked tirelessly to secure the evidence required and demonstrated a positive, collaborative attitude. Their unique skills and experience were invaluable.”

Football disorder

Five officers have been praised for their investigation into disorder after a football match between local rivals Peterborough and Cambridge United.

Op Rookery was launched after the match on October 29, 2022, at Peterborough’s stadium.

Fifty suspects were identified and of these, 23 were charged, 10 were dealt with out of court and the rest either received bans from the clubs or three-year football banning orders.

The operation was overseen and led by DI Shish Thind, who also worked with DC Robin Gray, PC Mike Price, Sergeant Sam Tucker and Sergeant Dom Carminati.

The team showed “great tenacity to hold people to account and reassure supporters of both clubs ahead of future matches”.

Mental health initiative for missing people

Debra Bevan, the force’s mental health policy co-ordinator, was praised after launching a successful initiative around missing people.

She negotiated and secured agreement from Cambridge-based mental health charity Lifecraft to help better support vulnerable people.

The initiative kicks in when an adult with mental health issues goes missing. Once found, their consent is sought for a referral to Lifecraft.

Over the course of two weeks, they receive three telephone calls from trained staff. These calls seek to support the person and better understand their needs, and referrals may be made to other agencies.

It has reduced repeat missing episodes and therefore demand on police, and those supported have thanked police for the referral. And through her relationship with the charity, Debra encouraged them to commit to the work without additional funding.

