Police arrest three people following drug raids in Peterborough

Three people have been arrested in connection with class A drug supply in Peterborough following warrants on Monday morning

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:59 am
Items seized in the operation by police

The Neighbourhood Support Team carried out warrants in Albany Walk, Woodston, and Aydon Road, Park Farm, where drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman both from Peterborough, and a 29-year-old man from Huntingdon have all been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can report online at https://bit.ly/3tAAC9G.

