Police arrest three people following drug raids in Peterborough
Three people have been arrested in connection with class A drug supply in Peterborough following warrants on Monday morning
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:59 am
The Neighbourhood Support Team carried out warrants in Albany Walk, Woodston, and Aydon Road, Park Farm, where drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized.
A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman both from Peterborough, and a 29-year-old man from Huntingdon have all been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can report online at https://bit.ly/3tAAC9G.