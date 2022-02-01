Police arrest man after body found at home

The 34-year-old man was found deceased at a property in Park Road at 9:11am yesterday (31 January).

A 38-year-old man was present within the property and was arrested in relation to the incident. He has subsequently been released on bail while enquiries are ongoing.

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained. A scene guard is in place and investigations are currently underway to establish what caused his death.

Police

“If you have any information that can support our investigation, please get in touch in one of the following ways.

“By calling 101 quoting incident 93 of 31st January.

“By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 93 of 31st January in the subject line.