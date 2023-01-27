Police appealing to find wanted man Dean Manning who has links to Cambridgeshire

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man with links to Cambridgeshire.

Dean Manning, (34), of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “He is believed to have links to Norwich, Bury St Edmunds and Cambridgeshire.

Have you seen Dean Manning?

“Manning is described as white, approximately 4ft 9 and of proportionate build.”