Police appealing to find wanted man Dean Manning who has links to Cambridgeshire
Dean is described as ‘white, approximately 4ft 9 and of proportionate build’
Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man with links to Cambridgeshire.
Dean Manning, (34), of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “He is believed to have links to Norwich, Bury St Edmunds and Cambridgeshire.
“Manning is described as white, approximately 4ft 9 and of proportionate build.”
Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.