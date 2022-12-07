Police appeal to reunite suspected stolen bikes with owners in Peterborough

More than 60 bikes recovered in city last month

Police have released images of dozens of suspected stolen bikes in a bid to re-unite them with their rightful owners.

Officers recovered more than 60 bicycles from a property in Bamber Street, Peterborough, on Sunday, 13 November.

Two have since been re-united with their owners but the rest remain un-claimed.

All of the bikes recovered can be viewed on the force’s Flickr account at www.flickr.com

If your bike is missing, you haven’t reported it stolen, and you believe one of these to be yours, please contact police via webchat or call 101 quoting reference 35/82772/22.

Please be ready to show some form of proof of ownership.

The Peterborough Telegraph is publishing some of the images here.

A 42-year-old man, a 40-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and burglary.They have all since been bailed to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 13 February.

1. Police appeal Police are looking to find the owners of suspected stolen bikes Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

