Police appeal to find wanted man with links to Peterborough

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man with links to Peterborough.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 9:58 am

North Yorkshire Police said 27 year old Marcus Golding is wanted for failing to attend court in relation to a number of serious offences.

He has links to and connections in a number of locations across the UK including; Scarborough, Birmingham, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Lincoln, Peterborough, Grantham, Northampton, Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent, Stone and Derbyshire.

If you have any information which could help locate Golding please call police 101 quoting ref: 12210188034

Marcus Golding