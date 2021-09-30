Police appeal to find wanted man with links to Peterborough
Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man with links to Peterborough.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 9:58 am
North Yorkshire Police said 27 year old Marcus Golding is wanted for failing to attend court in relation to a number of serious offences.
He has links to and connections in a number of locations across the UK including; Scarborough, Birmingham, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Lincoln, Peterborough, Grantham, Northampton, Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent, Stone and Derbyshire.
If you have any information which could help locate Golding please call police 101 quoting ref: 12210188034