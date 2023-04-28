Police appeal to find wanted man who has been to Peterborough while on the run

Police have launched an appeal for information to help find a wanted man who has visited Peterborough while on the run.

Essex Police said 21-year-old Kieran Tansey is wanted on recall to prison.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On Sunday, specialist officers who investigate domestic abuse launched an appeal for information to find the 21-year-old, who has strong links to the Colchester area.

Kieran Tansey is wearing a grey North face beanie hat, black Hoodrich tracksuit with the brand name written across the groin, and a dark blue, waist length, bomber jacket. Connor Downer is wearing a baby blue Nike tracksuit. He’s also carrying a black man bag.

“That investigation has progressed, and we now know Tansey's been in Peterborough, London & Cambridge, specifically the King’s Hedges area.

"He's with 19-year-old Connor Downer, who has strong links to Colchester, who we want to speak to in connection with a breach of court bail.”

Police have now released images of the two men, in a bid to find them.