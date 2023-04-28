Police appeal to find wanted man who has been to Peterborough while on the run
Detectives looking for Kieran Tansey, who is wanted on recall to prison
Police have launched an appeal for information to help find a wanted man who has visited Peterborough while on the run.
Essex Police said 21-year-old Kieran Tansey is wanted on recall to prison.
A spokesperson for the force said: “On Sunday, specialist officers who investigate domestic abuse launched an appeal for information to find the 21-year-old, who has strong links to the Colchester area.
“That investigation has progressed, and we now know Tansey's been in Peterborough, London & Cambridge, specifically the King’s Hedges area.
"He's with 19-year-old Connor Downer, who has strong links to Colchester, who we want to speak to in connection with a breach of court bail.”
Police have now released images of the two men, in a bid to find them.
The Essex Police spokesperson said anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or 999