Police appeal to find wanted man who has been charged with burglary in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police have launched an appeal for help to locate a wanted man..

Vitalijus Kovaliovas (28) has been charged with burglaries in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire. He was bailed and has failed to attend court.

Lincolnshire Police said his location remains unknown, and are now asking the public for help to trace him.

