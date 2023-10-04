News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal to find wanted man who has been charged with burglary in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire

Vitalijus Kovaliovas failed to attend court after being charged
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:39 BST
Lincolnshire Police have launched an appeal for help to locate a wanted man..

Vitalijus Kovaliovas (28) has been charged with burglaries in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire. He was bailed and has failed to attend court.

Lincolnshire Police said his location remains unknown, and are now asking the public for help to trace him.

If you have seen him or have any other information that can assist officers, call 101 or email force.[email protected] quoting 23000459695 in the subject line.