Police appeal to find Peterborough woman wanted in connection with child neglect offences
Police have issued an appeal to find a Peterborough woman wanted in connection with child neglect offences.
Kathleen Lawrence, 32, from Hampton Vale in Peterborough, is believed to be moving across the country.
Both police and the local authority urgently need to contact her to discuss the neglect offences and to ensure the wellbeing of her four children.
Lawrence could be anywhere in England but is known to have links in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, South Yorkshire, Luton, Merseyside, West Mercia and Dumfries.
Anyone with information on Lawrence’s whereabouts or any possible sightings is urged to contact police by either calling 101 or reporting online via www.cambs.police.uk/report or the Cambridgeshire Constabulary webchat service at https://bit.ly/38fztsd.