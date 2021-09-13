Police appeal to find Peterborough woman wanted in connection with child neglect offences

Kathleen Lawrence.

Kathleen Lawrence, 32, from Hampton Vale in Peterborough, is believed to be moving across the country.

Both police and the local authority urgently need to contact her to discuss the neglect offences and to ensure the wellbeing of her four children.

Lawrence could be anywhere in England but is known to have links in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, South Yorkshire, Luton, Merseyside, West Mercia and Dumfries.